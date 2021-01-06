Both sides bitterly disappointed after crunch match canned

WP and Sharks share points as Covid strikes

In the topsy turvy world of Covid-19, Western Province and the Sharks had drawn and earned two points apiece even before a ball was kicked in their eagerly awaited showdown on Saturday.



Both teams were still talking up their chances up of winning this key Carling Currie Cup clash at Newlands when SA Rugby announced the clash had been cancelled in line with Covid protocols...

