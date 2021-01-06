Both sides bitterly disappointed after crunch match canned
WP and Sharks share points as Covid strikes
In the topsy turvy world of Covid-19, Western Province and the Sharks had drawn and earned two points apiece even before a ball was kicked in their eagerly awaited showdown on Saturday.
Both teams were still talking up their chances up of winning this key Carling Currie Cup clash at Newlands when SA Rugby announced the clash had been cancelled in line with Covid protocols...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.