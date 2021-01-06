Previous attempts never got off the ground
Strong Border-EP rugby alliance needed, says Fana
A strong working relationship must be established between Border and Eastern Province to foster rugby in the Eastern Cape, former Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana says.
Border and EP, who both endured tough times on and off the field in 2020, are preparing to make their mark in the SA Cup which kicks off in April...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.