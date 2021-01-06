Previous attempts never got off the ground

Strong Border-EP rugby alliance needed, says Fana

A strong working relationship must be established between Border and Eastern Province to foster rugby in the Eastern Cape, former Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana says.



Border and EP, who both endured tough times on and off the field in 2020, are preparing to make their mark in the SA Cup which kicks off in April...

