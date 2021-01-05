Hulking Schalk running with EP’s Elephants
Experienced former Southern Kings prop Schalk Ferreira is training with the EP Elephants and could have a vital role to play for the team when the SA Cup kicks off in April.
The most-capped Kings player of all time has thrown his lot in with EP as the union bids for promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...
