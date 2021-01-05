Durban side make it to semis with emphatic win against Griquas

Energetic Fassi gives Sharks X-factor, Everitt says

PREMIUM

The X-factor provided by fullback Aphelele Fassi could give the Sharks the vital boost they need to go all the way in the Carling Currie Cup, coach Sean Everitt said.



The Durban side are hitting their straps at the right time and the seven tries they scored in a 47-19 victory over Griquas at Kings Park was a timely boost...

