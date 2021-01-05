Rugby

Durban side make it to semis with emphatic win against Griquas

Energetic Fassi gives Sharks X-factor, Everitt says

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 05 January 2021

The X-factor provided by fullback Aphelele Fassi could give the Sharks the vital boost they need to go all the way in the Carling Currie Cup, coach Sean Everitt said.

The Durban side are hitting their straps at the right time and the seven tries they scored in a 47-19 victory  over Griquas at Kings Park was a timely boost...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X