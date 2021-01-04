Success will depend on passionate public support
Coach Div fires up players with memories of previous greats
Memories of deeds achieved by legends such as Themba Ledwaba and Danie Gerber will be invoked by EP coach Peter de Villiers to fire up his Elephants ahead of the SA Cup.
Work on the training field at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is ramping up as EP prepare for their opening SA Cup match in March...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.