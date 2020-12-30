Rugby

Covid-19 was final nail in coffin for problem-plagued franchise

Sad end to Kings’ ill-fated rugby journey

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 30 December 2020

There have been many sad stories in a Covid-19-dominated 2020 and it could be argued the ill-fated Southern Kings rugby franchise numbered among the pandemic’s casualties.

When the Kings walked off the field after losing their Guinness PRO14 clash against Irish team Connacht on March 1 few realised they were taking their final bow...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X