Losing their cool costly for Sharks, says coach

Chasing the game and scoreboard pressure resulted in the Sharks losing their calmness when they slumped to defeat against the Cheetahs, assistant coach Brent Janse van Rensburg said.

A 37-10 loss to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, means the Sharks have some work to do if they want to qualify for a home Carling Currie Cup semifinal.

On Saturday, the Sharks have a home match against the Griquas, which offers the Durban side an early opportunity to make amends for a below-par display at the Free State Stadium.

Janse van Rensburg stood in for head coach Sean Everitt in Bloemfontein, because Covid issues forced a late managerial change.

“Sometimes when you’re chasing a game you get into the mental space where you just try things at all cost,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“Then you lose the calmness to perhaps change the car’s gears one gear at a time and not try to skip to fourth.

“Testament to that was right at the end where we gave the Cheetahs a five-pointer bonus point.

“If we had kicked the ball out, we would have restricted them to a four-point win.

“We gave them that extra bonus point just because we were trying to play too much.

“That’s game appreciation.

“Even if we scored a try, we wouldn’t have got a bonus point out of the game.”

Janse van Rensburg pointed to areas where his team had allowed the game to slip out of their grasp.

“If we take the two kickoffs that we lost and we exit, and if we had not lost those line-outs we had on their try line in the second half, if we’d set the maul better.

“I also think we had one overthrow.

“Yaw Penxe was through for a try.

“He could have possibly been more selfish and dotted it down himself instead of passing it to Werner Kok.

“Had we scored that try, for instance, that scoreboard pressure would have taken the tension off.

“When the tension is off from scoreboard pressure it puts you in a different mental space, where you don’t feel you have to chase the game.”

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said the win had come at a vital time for his team.

“We really needed a win over a Super Rugby team,” he said.

“Up to now, we’ve only beaten the Bulls [of the Super teams], and it was important for me that we beat the Sharks.

“We didn’t prepare that well this week with all the disruptions, and it was important to play well for a full 80 minutes.

“And even when we were 14 or 13 on the field [due to two yellow cards in the second half], everybody stuck to the plan.”

The Cheetahs are now fifth on 26 log points and face WP in a key home game on Saturday.

“They have several Springboks in their team, but we all know if you have 15 guys who are on the same page, everybody’s motivated and they all believe in each other and in the plan, then you can go far,” Fourie said.

“We are looking forward to this match.

“These last four matches, as our captain Carl Wegner has said, are like semifinals.

“If you lose, you are out.

“It stays the same for this weekend’s match, so we must win against WP and we will prepare well.

“The biggest thing we need to improve is our defence.

“Even though we conceded just one try, the Sharks had a lot of opportunities in the first half.

“We will work hard on that, especially when we kick, to get into line quickly and make our one-on-one tackles.”

