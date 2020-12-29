Border can produce more Mapimpis, says Fana
More rugby must be played in townships and rural regions if Border want to produce more Makazola Mapimpis, former Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana says.
Border was placed under SA Rugby administration in 2018 because of its dire financial situation and administration issues...
