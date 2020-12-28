Kitshoff proud of team's display but too many points given away

WP skipper demands error freeze on penalties

PREMIUM

Western Province must freeze their costly habit of giving away unnecessary penalties before they face the Cheetahs on Saturday, captain Steven Kitshoff said.



Though Kitshoff was proud of the way his team went about their business in gaining a 34-17 win over Griquas, he rued some areas of his team’s display...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.