Kitshoff proud of team's display but too many points given away
WP skipper demands error freeze on penalties
Western Province must freeze their costly habit of giving away unnecessary penalties before they face the Cheetahs on Saturday, captain Steven Kitshoff said.
Though Kitshoff was proud of the way his team went about their business in gaining a 34-17 win over Griquas, he rued some areas of his team’s display...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.