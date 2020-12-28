WATCH | Winning EP’s hearts and minds the key, says Div

PREMIUM

Winning the hearts and minds of his EP players will be a key focus for new coach Peter de Villiers as he attempts to transform the Elephants into a winning combination.



EP rugby bosses have put their faith in De Villiers to get the Elephants promoted back into the top tier of the Currie Cup in 2021...

