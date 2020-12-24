In a timely boost‚ the Western Province infirmary is thinning out ahead of their Carling Currie Cup clash against the Griquas at Newlands on Boxing Day.

Wing Sergeal Petersen‚ No.8 Juarno Augustus and prop Frans Malherbe have all been restored to fitness and are back in the starting line-up.

Along with the return of Petersen from injury‚ centre Dan du Plessis and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies are also back in the starting backline after featuring as replacements in the win against the Pumas two weeks back.

In line with his rotation policy coach John Dobson has also given the pack a bit of a shake up.

Apart from the return of Augustus and Malherbe‚ flank Johan du Toit‚ locks JD Schickerling and Chris van Zyl and hooker Bongi Mbonambi in the starting pack.

The absence of Scarra Ntubeni due to a quad injury means Chad Solomon is likely to make his 50th appearance for Western Province off the replacements bench.

Dobson said that following their bye last week‚ his team is chomping at the bit.

“We welcome back a few key players this week and after spending some valuable time with their families last week‚ they are all well-rested and ready to give it everything.

“We know that it will take a focused and sustained effort for 80 minutes if we are going to get the result we want and our team is certainly up for the challenge‚” he said.

The Cheetahs meanwhile have also received a timely boost ahead of their clash against the Sharks in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Rosko Specman makes a return from his injury‚ while Frans Steyn and Dries Swanepoel will form the midfield combination.

Oupa Mohoje is also back on the side of the scrum‚ replacing Aidon Davis who has a calf injury.

Conraad van Vuuren will be making his debut should be he get the nod off the bench.

Western Province team:

Damian Willemse; Sergeal Petersen‚ Dan du Plessis‚ Rikus Pretorius‚ Angelo Davids; Tim Swiel‚ Herschel Jantjies; Juarno Augustus‚ Johan du Toit‚ Siya Kolisi (captain); JD Schickerling‚ Chris van Zyl; Frans Malherbe‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Steven Kitshoff.

Substitutes (from):

Chad Solomon‚ Kwenzo Blose‚ Sazi Sandi‚ David Meihuizen‚ Jaco Coetzee‚ Paul de Wet‚ Ruhan Nel‚ Tristan Leyds‚ Ernst van Rhyn‚ Chris Schreuder‚ Leolin Zas.

Cheetahs team:

Clayton Blommetjies; William Small-Smith‚ Dries Swanepoel‚ Frans Steyn‚ Rosko Specman; Reinhardt Fortuin‚ Ruben de Haas; Jeandré Rudolph‚ Oupa Mohoje‚ Andisa Ntsila; Reniel Hugo‚ Carl Wegner (captain); Khutha Mchunu‚ Marnus van der Merwe‚ Boan Venter. Substitutes: Louis van der Westhuizen‚ Cameron Dawson‚ Conraad van Vuuren‚ Victor Sekekete‚ Chris Massyn‚ Tian Meyer‚ Howard Mnisi‚ Rhyno Smith.