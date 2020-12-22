WATCH | Emotional Div releases festive season video
Speaking in an emotional Christmas greetings video, new EP rugby coach Peter de Villiers tells his fans they are starting out on a long and exciting journey with him.
Sitting next to a brightly decorated Christmas tree, De Villiers thanks his social media followers for their support and wishes them a blessed festive season...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.