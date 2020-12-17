String of injuries, illnesses leaves coach scrambling to fill gaps

WP regroup ahead of push for semis

A convenient bye weekend will allow under-pressure Western Province coach John Dobson an opportunity to take stock of pressing matters on and off the field over the next couple of days.



After a shaky start to their Cup campaign with losses against the Bulls and Lions, WP must win their final three games if they want to secure a home semifinal...

