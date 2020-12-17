String of injuries, illnesses leaves coach scrambling to fill gaps
WP regroup ahead of push for semis
A convenient bye weekend will allow under-pressure Western Province coach John Dobson an opportunity to take stock of pressing matters on and off the field over the next couple of days.
After a shaky start to their Cup campaign with losses against the Bulls and Lions, WP must win their final three games if they want to secure a home semifinal...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.