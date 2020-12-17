Rugby

String of injuries, illnesses leaves coach scrambling to fill gaps

WP regroup ahead of push for semis

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 17 December 2020

A convenient bye weekend will allow under-pressure Western Province coach John Dobson an opportunity to take stock of pressing matters on and off the field over the next couple of days.

After a shaky start to their Cup campaign with losses against the Bulls and Lions, WP must win their final three games if they want to secure a home semifinal...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X