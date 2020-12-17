SA Rugby has confirmed that the fourth round Currie Cup match between the Griquas and the Bulls has been cancelled due to Covid-19 positive results.

The match‚ scheduled for Tafel Lager Park in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon‚ was cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols after players and management from the Bulls tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

As a result of the cancellation of the match‚ the encounter will be declared a draw and the teams will each receive two log points.

The other two Carling Currie Cup matches scheduled for this weekend, between the Pumas and Cheetahs in Nelspruit on Friday‚ and the Lions v the Sharks in Durban on Saturday‚ are unaffected.