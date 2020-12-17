Cheetahs must improve discipline, coach says

Concerned Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is demanding better discipline from his team when they face the Pumas in a must-win Carling Currie Cup clash on Friday (kickoff 7pm).

Poor discipline under pressure has been a problem for the Free Staters and they cannot afford any lapses at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The Cheetahs, who have a game in hand over some of their rivals, are in fifth spot on the log and need a win to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Discipline proved to be a problem for the Cheetahs when they crashed to a 39-23 loss to the Lions in Bloemfontein last week.

“Discipline has been a concern since the Guinness PRO14,” Fourie said.

“When we resumed training after the Covid-19 lockdown, we focused a lot on discipline because we were the most penalised team in the tournament.

“We tried to address it, but still we gave away some soft penalties.

“You don’t only concede points, you also concede possession and territory, handing an attacking opportunity.

“The Lions capitalised from that in our last game and its a big reason why we lost.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint where it’s going wrong,” he said.

“We’ve spoken about it countless times.

“We try in training to limit things like offside penalties.

“We’re definitely trying to address the problem, but we, as coaching staff, will have to sit and discuss it again and make a better plan.

“Some of the penalties are under pressure, which is normal for any team during a game.

“But that period before half-time allowed the Lions back into the game. We can’t afford that.

“We’re ill-disciplined and we simply must find a way to address it and become better.”

Fourie has decided that experienced Frans Steyn will start at flyhalf for this crunch clash.

Steyn will link up with Ruben de Haas in a new halfback pairing.

Former Maties wing Duncan Saal will make his first appearance for the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup, replacing Malcolm Jaer.

This has resulted in William Small-Smith starting at left wing.

Howard Mnisi will take Steyn’s place at inside centre, with Dries Swanepoel starting at outside centre, after he played off the bench against the Lions.

There are just two changes to the pack as Reniel Hugo replaces Ian Groenewald at lock, while Marnus van der Merwe starts at hooker in place of Jacques du Toit.

Friday’s teams:

Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Duncan Saal, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Howard Mnisi, 11 William Small-Smith, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Ruben de Haas, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Aidon Davis, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Kutha Mchunu, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Boan Venter. Subs: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Cameron Dawson, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 Oupa Mohoje, 20 Chris Massyn, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Rhyno Smith.

Pumas (possible team): 15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Luther Obi, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Tiaan Botes, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Darrien Landsberg, 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren (captain), 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Ig Prinsloo, 2 Simon Westraadt, 1 Morgan Naude Substitutes: 16 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17 Wikus Groenewald, 18 Brandon Valentyn, 19 Ewart Potgieter, 20 Ginter Smuts, 21 Devon Williams, 22 Japie Kleinhans, 23 Liam Hendricks.

HeraldLIVE