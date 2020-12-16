Rugby

But Cheetahs keen to play in the Intercontinental Shield competition

No overseas travelling for these Elephants

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 16 December 2020

While the Cheetahs are actively pursuing opportunities to play overseas, EP's Elephants will not be following suit in the immediate future, EP president Andre Rademan said.

The Cheetahs and the liquidated Southern Kings were both booted out of the Guinness PRO14 earlier this year to make room for SA’s four Super Rugby franchises...

