But Cheetahs keen to play in the Intercontinental Shield competition
No overseas travelling for these Elephants
While the Cheetahs are actively pursuing opportunities to play overseas, EP's Elephants will not be following suit in the immediate future, EP president Andre Rademan said.
The Cheetahs and the liquidated Southern Kings were both booted out of the Guinness PRO14 earlier this year to make room for SA’s four Super Rugby franchises...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.