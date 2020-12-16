It’s a must-win situation for both teams
Lions want to roar against the Sharks, says coach
Forward power generated by an experienced pack will a be key element of the Lions’ battle plan to sink the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday, Lions coach Ivan van Zyl says.
Thanks to a 39-23 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in their last outing, the Lions are in fourth place on the Carling Currie Cup log...
