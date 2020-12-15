NZ's Foster keen to reignite World Cup rivalry with France

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said it would be a daunting task to face hosts France in the 2023 World Cup pool stage but it offers a chance to lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.

The three-time champion All Blacks were drawn in Pool A with Italy and France, who will be hosting the tournament for the first time since 2007.

Foster revealed he is a huge admirer of the French side, who have secured seven wins in nine tests in a promising year under coach Fabien Galthie.

"Obviously to have France in our pool is going to be very special, I've not doubt they will be organising a superb World Cup," Foster told reporters.

"You can see all their planning is around 2023 so we can expect a vibrant French team.

"We know they'll have massive support behind them. But that's what makes World Cups so special, those sort of games that we thrive on and look forward to."

New Zealand, the only team to have never lost a pool game, beat France at the same stage in 2011 and again in the final.

Foster is hoping victory against the hosts could prove to be a morale booster once more for the All Blacks, who will look to improve on their disappointing third-placed finish in 2019.

"Some people will think it's not good to be drawn with the home team but the flipside is that you get the chance to put a marker down," Foster added.

"We've seen before that finalists can come out of the same pool. If you play France in the pool it means you're not playing them in the first knockout game which can be an advantage."

