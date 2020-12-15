Coach Jake White pleased at how far team has come

Bulls learn valuable lessons from narrow loss to Sharks

PREMIUM

Valuable lessons had been learnt and disappointed Bulls coach Jake White said the Bulls would dust themselves down and continue working hard after a narrow Carling Currie defeat to the Sharks.



White had his heart in his mouth at the end of a hard fought clash in Durban when the normally reliable Morné Steyn missed a chance to earn the Bulls a draw...

