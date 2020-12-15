Rugby

Coach Jake White pleased at how far team has come

Bulls learn valuable lessons from narrow loss to Sharks

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 15 December 2020

Valuable lessons had been learnt and disappointed Bulls coach Jake White said the Bulls would dust themselves down and continue working hard after a narrow Carling Currie defeat to the Sharks.

White had his heart in his mouth at the end of a hard fought clash in Durban when the normally reliable Morné Steyn missed a chance to earn the Bulls a draw...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X