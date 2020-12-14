‘Maybe I was born for a time like this,’ says Div

PREMIUM

Prophetic new Eastern Province coach Peter de Villiers says fate may have led him back to Port Elizabeth and he could have been born to mentor EP's Elephants in the SA Cup.



After being involved in a doomed project to get the Southern Spears off the ground in 2005, De Villiers says the wheel has turned full circle in his coaching career...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.