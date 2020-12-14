Flyhalf’s sparkling form helped to flatten the Bulls
Bigger honours looming for Bosch, says Sharks coach
International honours are looming for Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch if he can maintain the sparkling form that helped his team flatten the Bulls, Sharks coach Sean Everitt has predicted.
Bosch was a central figure in the Sharks’ narrow 32-19 win over the table topping Bulls in a nerve-jangling Carling Currie Cup showdown in Durban on Saturday...
