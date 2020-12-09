Divvy plans special training to help EP’s club talent blossom
There will be a drastic upscaling of specialised training to ensure EP’s rich pool of club rugby talent blossoms to boost the union’s hopes of winning Currie Cup promotion, coach Peter de Villiers says.
A 60-man squad, comprising mainly club players, has been assembled as EP put building blocks in place for the SA Cup tournament...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.