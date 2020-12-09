Bulls confidence growing after recent matches, says coach Jake White

In clash against Cheetahs, players responded well to halftime advice

PREMIUM

The Bulls are growing in confidence and trusting their systems as they bid to nail down a home Carling Currie Cup semifinal, coach Jake White said.



Victory over the Sharks in Durban on Saturday will clinch a home semifinal at Loftus Versfeld for the Bulls and smooth their passage into the final...

