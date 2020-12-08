Von Hagen a familiar face with region’s top rugby teams

World Cup-winning doctor joins EP team

PREMIUM

Eastern Province’s plans to climb up the rugby ladder took another massive step forward when they added respected World Cup-winning Springbok team doctor Konrad von Hagen to their backroom staff.



This was announced by EP Rugby Union GM Thando Manana, who said he was delighted to welcome Von Hagen on board as the union ramp up preparations for the SA Cup, which kicks off in March...

