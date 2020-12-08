Von Hagen a familiar face with region’s top rugby teams
World Cup-winning doctor joins EP team
Eastern Province’s plans to climb up the rugby ladder took another massive step forward when they added respected World Cup-winning Springbok team doctor Konrad von Hagen to their backroom staff.
This was announced by EP Rugby Union GM Thando Manana, who said he was delighted to welcome Von Hagen on board as the union ramp up preparations for the SA Cup, which kicks off in March...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.