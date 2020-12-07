Lions kicker blasts hole in WP Currie Cup hopes

Swanepoel’s boot is a deadly weapon, says coach

PREMIUM

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said he was not surprised when fullback Tiaan Swanepoel’s monster boot blasted a gaping hole in Western Province’s Carling Currie Cup ambitions.



The 24-year-old was in brilliant form, kicking five penalties, including a power shot from 61m, to lead his team to a 22-19 victory...

