Lions kicker blasts hole in WP Currie Cup hopes
Swanepoel’s boot is a deadly weapon, says coach
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said he was not surprised when fullback Tiaan Swanepoel’s monster boot blasted a gaping hole in Western Province’s Carling Currie Cup ambitions.
The 24-year-old was in brilliant form, kicking five penalties, including a power shot from 61m, to lead his team to a 22-19 victory...
