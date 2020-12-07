Rugby

New coach P Divvy cancels Christmas for EP players

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 07 December 2020

New coach Peter de Villiers has cancelled Christmas for the EP Elephants players and warned some will be back on a plane from where they came if they don’t shape up.

Installed as the new Elephants coach on Friday, success-hungry De Villiers will start working his 60-man squad of mainly club players this week...

