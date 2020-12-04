Former Bok mentor eager to transform EP team into competitive unit

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been handed the tough task of lifting EP rugby out of the doldrums and turning the struggling union into a force to be reckoned with in SA rugby.

De Villiers was crowned as EP’s new head coach on Friday and he will start work immediately to prepare his team for the SA Cup, which kicks off in March.

The coach, popularly known as “Snorre” and “P Divvy”, had to beat off strong competition from Ricardo Loubsher, Deon Kayser, Jonathan Mokuena and Kevin Musikanth to secure the post.

De Villiers appeared alongside the union’s president, Andre Rademan, at a media briefing on Friday when he spelt out his vision for the union.

The new coach said he was thrilled with the opportunity to unite Eastern Province and bring the Mighty Elephants to their former glory.

“It is going to be a challenge but, with the input of all stakeholders, we will be able to reach our goal,” De Villiers said.

“My plan for the union is that I need a lot of support from everyone to build bridges and to get the right personnel together.

“Everyone must understand what the collective goal is.

“I will work hard to make sure we achieve our goals.

“I am really honoured and it is a privilege to be part of this game.

“This game is global and the EP region is a factor in this global game.

“There will be a hell of a lot of challenges and I can tell that from the onset.

“EP is a place where you can establish great structures, but if you think you can do it on your own here you are going to be found wanting.

“All the role-players and the executive who will put the frames in place in which we will operate will be vital.

“We hope we will produce and reach our goals.

“Our goals are very important and simple.

“EP want to be part of the big names in rugby.

“When they call out those big names we want to be there.

“Our cause will be to build on the simple things.

“We are going to take from the past, which was brilliant, and try to build the future on that.

“It is a great privilege for me to be back in this great valley and we want to make our metro one of the greatest through rugby.”

EP president Andre Rademan thanked the selection panel which conducted interviews for the position.

“It gives me great pleasure after the interviews and deliberation that the panel decided to put Peter forward as our new coach.

“This recommendation was brought to the EP executive on Thursday night and the executive endorsed their decision.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Peter to EP Rugby.

“EP feel confident about the future and we feel we make the right calls, and we can start building and play in the Currie Cup Premier Division.”

EP have set their sights on winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division and De Villiers has been charged with moulding a winning combination over the next couple of weeks.

De Villiers, the who masterminded a Bok win over the British and Irish Lions in 2009, will be a popular choice in the Eastern Cape.

After he attended his job interview in Friday, social media was flooded by messages of support for De Villiers, which urged EP to appoint him as coach.

The selection panel comprised Maasdorp Cannon (chair), Zola Yeye, Qondakele Sompondo, Jaco Kirsten and Yoliswa Lumka.

De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011, defeating the All Blacks in Dunedin and Hamilton.

He holds one of the highest Bok win ratios (62%) of coaches who have managed the Boks in the modern era.

