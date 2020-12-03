WP need more than scrum power, says prop
If Western Province want to challenge for Carling Currie Cup honours they cannot rely solely on the power they generate at scrum time, prop Frans Malherbe says.
Licking their wounds after a narrow 22-20 loss to the log-leading Bulls at Newlands, WP are facing a tough game against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 7pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.