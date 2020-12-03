WP need more than scrum power, says prop

PREMIUM

If Western Province want to challenge for Carling Currie Cup honours they cannot rely solely on the power they generate at scrum time, prop Frans Malherbe says.



Licking their wounds after a narrow 22-20 loss to the log-leading Bulls at Newlands, WP are facing a tough game against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 7pm)...

