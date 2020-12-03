Peter de Villiers among five candidates to be interviewed

Fans urge EP to appoint ‘Snorre’ as new coach

PREMIUM

There has been a huge outpouring of support from rugby fans for Peter de Villiers to be crowned as the EP Elephants head coach after he appeared before the selection panel.



Hundreds of supporters took to social media to voice their backing for the former Springbok coach who is among five candidates for the post...

