Peter de Villiers among five candidates to be interviewed
Fans urge EP to appoint ‘Snorre’ as new coach
There has been a huge outpouring of support from rugby fans for Peter de Villiers to be crowned as the EP Elephants head coach after he appeared before the selection panel.
Hundreds of supporters took to social media to voice their backing for the former Springbok coach who is among five candidates for the post...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.