Sharks need the big guns to down Pumas, says Ox

Fighting fire with fire and bringing out the heavy artillery will be required if the Sharks want to overpower a physical Pumas outfit on Friday night, Sharks prop Ox Nche says.



If the Sharks plan to go all the way and lift the Carling Currie Cup, victory at home in their opening game at Kings Park is non-negotiable (kickoff 7pm)...

