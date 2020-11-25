Musikanth outsider in race for EP coach job

Though former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers is the bookies’ favourite to be crowned as EP’s next coach, former University of Cape Town mentor Kevin Musikanth has emerged as an outsider in the race.



Musikanth is the current Israel national head coach and has been at the helm of the team for their past 12 Test matches...

