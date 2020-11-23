Men in blue eye win at Newlands after beating Pumas

Rampant Bulls switch focus to Currie Cup, PRO14

Winning tough matches on the road in the Carling Currie Cup and Guinness PRO14 is the next goal for the in-form Bulls, their coach Jake White says.



A revitalised Bulls side clinched the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked title at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday when they scored a convincing 21-5 victory over the Pumas...

