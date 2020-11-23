Elephants want Velleman back in red and black
Talks have started to bring marauding loose forward CJ Velleman back to Port Elizabeth from Griquas to help EP’s Elephants win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.
Velleman joined Griquas on short term loan in September after he was left unemployed when the Southern Kings were liquidated...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.