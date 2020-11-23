Rugby

Elephants want Velleman back in red and black

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 23 November 2020

Talks have started to bring marauding loose forward CJ Velleman back to Port Elizabeth from Griquas to help EP’s Elephants win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

Velleman joined Griquas on short term loan in September after he was left unemployed when the Southern Kings were liquidated...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
On the money trail

Most Read

X