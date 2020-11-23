Elephants want Velleman back in red and black

Talks have started to bring marauding loose forward CJ Velleman back to Port Elizabeth from Griquas to help EP’s Elephants win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.



Velleman joined Griquas on short term loan in September after he was left unemployed when the Southern Kings were liquidated...

