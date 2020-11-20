Bulls crowned Super Rugby Unlocked champions
Teams hunting for ‘carry-over’ Currie Cup points
Though their dreams of winning the Vodacom Unlocked Series are dead and buried, the Cheetahs and Griquas will be fighting for vital “carry-over” log points when they clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday (4.30pm).
Because of the way rugby has been shoe-horned into a Covid-enforced shortened season, all points earned in the Unlocked Series will be carried over to the Carling Currie Cup...
