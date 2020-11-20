De Villiers on shortlist of five for EP coaching job

PREMIUM

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been shortlisted among five candidates to become the next EP Elephants head coach.



EP Rugby GM Thando Manana announced on Friday that De Villiers, Ricardo Loubscher, Deon Kayser, Jonathan Mokuena and Kevin Musikanth had been shortlisted by an independent panel...

