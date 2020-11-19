New incumbent should be named next week
Madibaz sports boss will help pick new EP rugby coach
Dynamic Madibaz director of sport Yoliswa Lumka, has been included on a panel of five assembled by the EP Rugby Union to decide who will be crowned as the next Elephants head coach.
Apart from her many duties at the varsity, Lumka has taken a keen interest in the Madibaz rugby team who will be playing in the Varsity Cup in 2021, after being promoted from the Varsity Shield...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.