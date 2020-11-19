New incumbent should be named next week

Madibaz sports boss will help pick new EP rugby coach

PREMIUM

Dynamic Madibaz director of sport Yoliswa Lumka, has been included on a panel of five assembled by the EP Rugby Union to decide who will be crowned as the next Elephants head coach.



Apart from her many duties at the varsity, Lumka has taken a keen interest in the Madibaz rugby team who will be playing in the Varsity Cup in 2021, after being promoted from the Varsity Shield...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.