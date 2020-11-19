Once the new coach is named EP aims to sign a Springbok

Five Kings players listed as potential members of Elephants squad

PREMIUM

Former Baby Bok Alulutho Tshakweni is one of five former Southern Kings players who have been provisionally named in an Eastern Province training squad for the SA Cup which kicks off in March.



The former Hudson Park pupil joins other former Kings players Chris Hollis and Josiah Twum-Boafo (centres), Josh Alderman (scrumhalf) and Michael Botha (fullback) in the EP squad...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.