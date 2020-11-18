Late round of testing still to get through

Pumas determined beat Covid and tackle Bulls

PREMIUM

Pumas president AG Visser says his union will do everything in their power to ensure their clash against the Bulls goes ahead despite a late round of Covid-19 tests hanging over his team’s head.



Originally scheduled for Friday, there are plans to play this Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.