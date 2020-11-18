Late round of testing still to get through
Pumas determined beat Covid and tackle Bulls
Pumas president AG Visser says his union will do everything in their power to ensure their clash against the Bulls goes ahead despite a late round of Covid-19 tests hanging over his team’s head.
Originally scheduled for Friday, there are plans to play this Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.