Candidate Peter de Villiers brings all the requirements to the table

Jaco Kirsten may join panel in hunt for next EP rugby coach

PREMIUM

There has been a new twist in the hunt to find a new EP rugby coach with former EP captain Jaco Kirsten invited to join an independent five-man selection panel.



Insiders said Kirsten’s knowledge of the game would make him a valuable acquisition as EP start to sift through a flood of applications for the coaching job...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.