Candidate Peter de Villiers brings all the requirements to the table
Jaco Kirsten may join panel in hunt for next EP rugby coach
There has been a new twist in the hunt to find a new EP rugby coach with former EP captain Jaco Kirsten invited to join an independent five-man selection panel.
Insiders said Kirsten’s knowledge of the game would make him a valuable acquisition as EP start to sift through a flood of applications for the coaching job...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.