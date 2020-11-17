Andre Rademan, Thando Manana won’t help to pick new EP coach

In a surprise move, EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan and the union’s general manager Thando Manana will not be part of an independent five-man panel to select the union’s next head coach.



This was revealed by Manana when he explained the process the EP Rugby Union are following to get the best possible coach to lead the Elephants next year...

