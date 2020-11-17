Ice-cool flyhalf's kicking the difference in the teams
Bosch's BMT saved Sharks at death, coach says
It was the big match temperament (BMT) displayed by cool-headed flyhalf Curwin Bosch off the kicking tee that helped the Sharks pull off a last-gasp win over Griquas, Sharks coach Sean Everitt said.
Bosch provided further evidence that he has ice running through his veins when he nailed a penalty in the dying seconds to secure a 34-33 win in Kimberley...
