All Blacks slip to third in rugby rankings behind South Africa and England

Three-times world champions New Zealand have slipped to third in the World Rugby rankings after their shock defeat by Argentina in the Tri-Nations over the weekend, with England moving up to second behind current world champions South Africa.

The All Blacks, who were number one in the rankings between 2009-2019, briefly dropped to third after last year's World Cup semi-final defeat by England but moved up to second after beating Wales for the bronze medal.

Argentina, who beat the All Blacks for the first time in 30 attempts, were the biggest climbers in the top 10, moving up two places up to eighth.

Wales and Japan dropped to ninth and 10th respectively as a result.

South Africa remained on top despite not having played a Test since last year's World Cup final.

England moved up to second after Eddie Jones' squad thumped tier-two side Georgia 40-0 in their opening fixture of the Autumn Nations Cup.

- Reuters