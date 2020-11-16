Yeye expected to help EP select next coach
Astute former World Cup winning rugby manager Zola Zeye is expected to be roped in to help the EP Elephants select their next head coach.
Insiders say an independent five-man panel is being assembled to sift through and evaluate a flood of applications for the head coach role...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.