Stormers flyhalf leads team to 30-13 victory over Cheetahs

Dazzling Damian lights up Newlands

PREMIUM

Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse lit up Newlands with a dazzling five-star performance to silence his doubters and lead his team to a 30-13 win over the Cheetahs on Saturday.



The 22-year-old pivot, who has blown hot and cold this season, produced a dominant all-round display that sunk the Cheetahs in a Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked Series clash...

