Stormers looking ahead to Currie Cup challenge

Full focus needed to beat Cheetahs, Pretorius says

PREMIUM

Total focus on the job at hand is needed if the Stormers want to subdue a spirited Cheetahs outfit at Newlands on Saturday, Stormers centre Rikus Pretorius says.



After playing second fiddle to Welsh star Jamie Roberts at the start of the year, an energised Pretorius is making the most of an extended run in the Stormers starting line-up...

