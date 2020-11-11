Renewed attacking flair after loss to Bulls excites coach Dobson
That’s more like it, Stormers
Stormers coach John Dobson has welcomed his team’s renewed attacking flair as he prepares to face the Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday (kickoff 7pm).
After crashing to a heavy defeat to the Bulls in their previous outing, Dobson demanded extra energy from his men and they responded with a 39-6 win over Griquas...
