EP Rugby won’t tolerate subversion, Rademan says

Anyone attempting to “subvert” the EP Rugby Union will be subjected to the union’s strict disciplinary code, EP president Andre Rademan has warned.



Apart from on-field rugby affairs, the EPRU has had to deal with internal matters that saw the resignation of deputy-president Bantwini Matika and the suspension of vice-president Eldridge “Chico” Februarie...

