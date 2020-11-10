Lions star Gianni Lombard likely to miss nine months after latest injury

Gianni Lombard's career has been chopped at the knee again just as it was starting to soar.

The highly gifted Lions' utility back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament fracture in their defeat to the Bulls last Saturday, and is likely to be out for nine months.

He will consult a specialist this week for surgery, but the remainder of the season will be lost to the 22-year-old fullback-cum-flyhalf.

The injury comes at a terrible time for Lombard, who was starting to leave an imprint on the domestic landscape.

The timing is also rotten given the fact that he injured his ACL and a medial cruciate ligament against the Chiefs last year. The latest ACL injury is on the other knee and similar to the knock he suffered last year. He returned from injury in time for the reboot of the season after lockdown restrictions were lifted‚ but now he is heading for the operating theatre.