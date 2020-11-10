Ex-Kings player earns praise from coach Everitt for chasing contestable kicks in game against Cheetahs

Fearless Penxe making his mark at Sharks

PREMIUM

Fearless former Southern Kings flyer Yaw Penxe has been praised by Sharks coach Sean Everitt for his brave chasing of contestable kicks during his team’s narrow win over the Cheetahs last week.



After being left unemployed after the Kings were liquidated, Komani-born Penxe grabbed his lifeline at the Sharks with both hands after being signed...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.