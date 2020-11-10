Ex-Bok assistant coach Loubscher has eyes on EP job

PREMIUM

Dashing former Springbok fullback Ricardo Loubscher has added his impressive rugby CV to the list of applicants bidding to become the next EP Elephants head coach.



Apart from playing four Tests for the Boks, Loubscher also served as an assistant coach for the national team under head coach Heynecke Meyer...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.